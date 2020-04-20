Penn State has decided to either cancel or postpone all “nonessential events and gatherings” at its University Park campus through June 19 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release.

The university will be rescheduling, postponing or canceling any events through June 19. Penn State has already canceled all in-person summer courses and camp programs.

The decision takes into account the stay-at-home order that Governor Tom Wolf issued for the commonwealth of Pennsylvania that extends through April 30.

Any gatherings or events must have fewer than 10 people in attendance with proper social distancing measures taken.

Any potential event with more than 10 people must be approved by Penn State Provost Nick Jones. All requests should be emailed to Jones at provost@psu.edu with a description of the event and reasoning why it should take place.

The university's decision comes days after two summer festivals, Arts Fest and 4thFest, were canceled due to the coronavirus.