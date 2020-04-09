Penn State’s Gender Equity Center is encouraging people to wear denim to participate in a virtual celebration for Denim Day on April 29.

Denim Day is a campaign created to "bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence," according to the Denim Day website.

The campaign is held annually on a chosen Wednesday in April as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, according to the site.

The Gender Equity Center said people can post pictures wearing denim and tag its Instagram account, @pennstategeneq, and use the hashtag #DenimDay2020.

The center is partnering with the Jana Marie Foundation, the Penn State Office of Veterans Programs and Penn State’s Panhellenic Council to celebrate Denim Day 2020.

According to the Denim Day website, the campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court in 1992 “where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.”

Women in the Italian Parliament protested the decision the next day by wearing jeans to work.

After the protest gained international media attention, Denim Day became an annual campaign after first occurring in April 1999.