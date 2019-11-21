Many students will be traveling on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for Thanksgiving break this year. Whether you are traveling by planes, trains, or automobiles to be home for the holiday, it is important to know what the weather will be like for this weekend.

According to Accuweather in the State College, Thursday will have an average real feel temperature of 48 degrees Fahrenheit with a high of 48 and a low of 42. It will be mostly cloudy all day with a little bit of sunshine. There is a 25 percent chance of precipitation.

On Friday, the predicted real feel is 47 degrees with a low of 22 degrees at night. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 21 miles per hour. There will be few small showers in the morning but should clear up by the afternoon. There is a 55 percent chance of precipitation all day.

On Saturday, the real feel will be 42 degrees with a 30 degree drop at night. It will be cloudy all day with showers in the afternoon. There is a 65 percent chance of precipitation with the possibility of snow that night.