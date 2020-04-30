A San Diego based eatery will be opening locations in the Intramural Building and White Building this fall, according to its website.

Shake Smart, Inc. sells protein shakes, organic acai bowls, cold brew coffee, oatmeal and sandwiches.

The company has various locations at universities across the country, as its founders, who are college students, thought that finding healthy eating options with an on-the-go lifestyle was difficult for many students.

Shake Smart is now accepting applications for employment at the two locations on its website.