Anyone who has walked down the streets of Pittsburgh has likely seen buildings designed by Louis Astorino.

Astorino, who graduated from Penn State’s College of Arts and Architecture as a member of the class of 1969, has set himself apart as one of the most influential figures in architecture over the course of his career.

Even before coming to Penn State, Astorino’s desire to enter the field of architecture was clear.

“I've always had an art background, always been able to draw and paint and do things like that,” Astorino said. “But I wanted to get beyond those looking for a career — I wanted to get beyond painting… And architecture then just started to appeal to me.”

Astorino’s connection to Penn State didn’t end with himself — his children, Louis P. Astorino and Christine Astorino, attended the same university as their father.

“There's just a lot of pride that he had for Penn State and just thought it was a great experience and obviously gave him a great education because he ended up being very successful,” Christine said. “I think it was something that we ultimately wanted to be able to share together as a family.”

In his time at Penn State, Astorino developed a relationship with someone he would eventually work with for multiple decades.

Ron Dellaria, a senior advisor at Collaborative Construction Consultants in Pittsburgh, worked at Astorino’s firm for years after they were introduced to each other at Penn State.

“Lou and I were always pretty tight,” Dellaria said. “It was almost like every time something would happen that he needed help on, of course, he could come to me.”

Over the course of their time together, Dellaria witnessed Astorino’s passion and drive firsthand.

“He's got a heart of gold and he's very passionate about what he does,” Dellaria said.

Whether it’s PNC Park, the UPMC Children’s Hospital or a multitude of other local monuments, Astorino has had a hand in creating many of the structures in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh native himself, Astorino is most proud of the connection he has with the city he grew up in.

“I think things like PNC Park and children's hospital here in Pittsburgh, I’m very proud of both of those,” Astorino said.

Opened prior to the 2001 regular season, PNC Park houses the Pittsburgh Pirates and is widely regarded as one of the most visually-appealing ballparks in the major leagues with the Pittsburgh skyline visible in between the foul poles.

While designing the UPMC Children’s Hospital, Astorino received some help from an unlikely set of designers.

“We actually brought children in to help us design it, because we wanted them to not be afraid to go there,” Astorino said. “They were big structures and, you know, brick structures and everything… I got them to help me design it so they wouldn’t be afraid to go and it’s been pretty successful.”

Pittsburgh isn’t the only location with Astorino’s work, though.

Astorino, through the help of fellow Pittsburgher John Connelly, became the first American to design a building in the Vatican with the Chapel of the Holy Spirit.

Originally brought on by Connelly to consult for the Domus Sanctae Marthae — a residence building being designed by Vatican architects — Astorino was tasked with designing and constructing the chapel next door.

Astorino’s children recall fondly of their father’s efforts in the Vatican.

“It was pretty cool to see your dad amongst all those great artists and architects and have him recognized the way he was by the Vatican and Italian staff, being an American,” Louis said.

Astorino’s work led to exposure to many personal opportunities that made long lasting memories.

“I became very close friends with Coach [Joe] Paterno over the years, and I did the Lasch [football] facility for him up there,” Astorino said.

His friendship with Paterno allowed Astorino the chance to set up a meeting between the Penn State head football coach and a particularly famous Pittsburgh resident.

“I got a call from a close friend of mine who was the business manager for Mr. Rogers, and he asked me, ‘Can you do me a favor?’ and I said sure. ‘Fred would like to meet Joe Paterno, can you set it up?’ So I did and got a wonderful picture signed by both of them,” Astorino said.