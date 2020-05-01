While protesters around the country fight against restrictive coronavirus prevention measures, leaders of Penn State's student political organizations discussed their thoughts about the politics of the pandemic.

College Republicans President Jordan Clark said that although the organization thinks the First Amendment should not be restricted, its members were disappointed to see that protestors were not practicing proper mitigation techniques.

Clark (junior-telecommunications) also noted that petition of grievances is “just as important” as free speech or any other prong of the First Amendment.

“I think that the issue is that if they had protested with masks and proper social distancing, it would have been not counterproductive because they would have been sort of proving that they could handle being outside responsibly whereas, the way that they handled it was giant crowds, no one wearing masks and everyone kind of spouting weird conspiracy theories,” College Republicans Treasurer Michael Hunter said. “It didn't really set the right tone for how they should have gone about it and it didn't encourage the governor to lift any orders.”

Clark added to Hunter’s (junior-psychology and political science) sentiments, stating that “irresponsibly” not social distancing was not a good look for the Republican party or any participant of the protests, regardless of party affiliation.

“I saw on the news some things like [President Donald] Trump flags flying,” Clark said. “I actually tweeted on my personal account that day, ‘Please don't think that these people protesting in major cities are a reflection of all conservatives or Republicans.’”

College Republicans Secretary Matthew Soska said that he has concerns for the economy in regards to stimulus checks and the possibility of a recession.

“A lot of college students who maybe were claimed by their parents for tax reasons but aren't necessarily from a background with any money, are kind of out of luck as far as getting any stimulus from the government,” Soska (freshman-political science and philosophy) said. “I think that the sort of overall way that the pandemic should have been handled — or at least should be handled as of now — is that we should focus on making sure that the most at risk groups are still being quarantined, but allow society to slowly begin to go back to its usual way of functioning.”

Soska said that he thinks that if America slowly reopens the economy, the government won’t be overwhelmed in the case that a “second wave hits.”

College Republicans Vice President Morgan Watt and Director of Special Events Justin Pavonarius both agree that the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic has led to inefficient work by state and national politicians.

“This is a virus that doesn't discriminate, doesn't target Republicans and it doesn't target Democrats,” Pavonarious (freshman-political science and economics) said. “Both parties just want to be the one to solve it, but they should work together to cure it. When they spent about a week arguing the stimulus packages on Capitol Hill, you saw that they were trying to pass [legislation beneficial to their own parties]. Everything is getting taken out of proportion by both sides.”

Watt encouraged responsible free speech during times of crisis, but said that parties have taken this opportunity to publicize negative information about their opponents.

“I think it's pretty counterproductive to assign blame to one person, or even a whole political party for the coronavirus because I think it's out of everyone's hands at this point,” Watt (sophomore-animal science) said.

Outgoing President of Penn State’s Turning Point USA chapter Sean Semanko said that although he wouldn’t protest due to safety concerns, he understands why people are protesting. Like other student leaders, he said that individuals who plan to protest should do so safely while practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

Semanko (senior-advertising) added that he doesn’t believe the reported origins of the coronavirus pandemic, as he thinks the virus originated and was leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, China and was “covered up.”

“It could be something as simple as researching the [COVID-19] virus or something as crazy as developing a bioweapon,” Semanko said via email. “It’s best not to rule anything out yet [until] we investigate. Regardless of what was happening in the Wuhan lab, China screwed up, and they don’t want the rest of the world to investigate. The Chinese Virus whistleblower magically ‘disappeared’ and China banned many American journalists [from reporting within the country].”

Semanko said the over-politicization of coronavirus concerns started when Trump implemented a travel ban from China. He said politicizing the coronavirus has extended to a global scale with the discussion of defunding the World Health Organization.

“From the beginning, Democrats were calling Trump’s travel ban from China ‘racist’ and ‘xenophobic,’” Semanko said. “If they genuinely believe the travel ban from the [virus’s] country of origin is racist, then they're stupid. If they genuinely don’t believe that, then they’re just playing dirty politics. Either way, it’s unproductive and divisive.”

Trent Abbate, the administrative vice president of the College Democrats, said there's a level of distrust with the pandemic that goes beyond any reasonable situation. He said distrust comes from how the government and media have informed American citizens about the coronavirus, citing Trump’s suggestion to inject people with disinfectants to cure the virus as an example.

Additionally, Abbate (junior-political science and philosophy) said there’s a “certain grain of truth” that comes with elected officials and protestors publicly denying reviewed research and saying that everything should go back to normal.

“I think that if you look at the caliber of what people are protesting, it kind of seems ridiculous,” Abbate said. “There have been protests for civil rights and civil liberties throughout American history and I just find it hard to believe that this compares to, ‘I need a haircut,’ or ‘I want to go golfing.’ At the end of the day, you're putting your own right to go get a haircut above other people who are severely immunocompromised who won't be able to take this pandemic growing any larger.”

College Democrats Treasurer Annmarie Rounds-Sorensen echoed Abbate’s sentiments and said by wielding signs that say “Protest the virus” and “Keep the laws off my body,” protesters are trivializing the pro-choice movement.

Rounds-Sorensen said these types of protesters are “mocking” the pro-choice movement.

“[Protesters] care about the autonomy when it's them not being able to go get a haircut, but not abortion clinics, [which is] another thing that's being affected during this pandemic,” Rounds-Sorensen (sophomore-labor and employment relations, and political science) said. “I think that that's shameful and we should be doing everything that we can to make sure that everyone's getting the health care that they need and not making fun of it enough in protest signs.”

Rounds-Sorensen added that The Pennsylvania College Democrats are working on a pressure campaign with chapters nationwide to get representatives to vote in favor of the “All Dependent Children Count Act,” legislation that would expand financial support to all dependents over the age of 17, students up to age 24 and disabled dependents during the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Latteri, secretary of Penn State’s College Democrats, said that in lue of protesting in person, people should protest and push for change by reaching out to their elected officials.

“Protesting doesn't have to stop at an in-person assembling level,” Latteri (sophomore-psychology and philosophy) said. “There’s online protesters and other ways to like partake in political activism without having to assemble and endanger people's health. So while large gatherings of people protesting is dangerous, I don't think that that should stop political activism in the country in any way.”

College Independents President Avinash Bakshi said that while the necessity of the stay-at-home order stands, freedom of speech in the protests should be upheld even though he personally believes that those that wish to protest are “wrong.”

“As long as they are following the correct protocols, I think it is productive for people to be practicing their right to protest,” Bakshi (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said via email. “Protesting is an effective method of making your voice heard in my opinion. Depends on the specific stay at home order... if it is a suggestion from the government and not a law then it isn't stepping on citizens’ First Amendment rights.”

Referring to the First Amendment, Bakshi said he would argue for a stay-at-home order for the sake of public safety during this pandemic even if it weren’t constitutional.

College Independents Secretary Bram Woolley believes the protests are “wrong-headed” and that the coronavirus pandemic could erode civil liberties from increased cell-phone tracking to the implementation of martial law.

“The aggressive behavior of many of the protestors is not conducive to their goals,” Woolley (sophomore-international politics and geography) said via email. “Regardless of your beliefs on the Second Amendment, I do not believe that marching through state capitols armed with rifles and tactical gear is a good way to garner broader support. Similarly, harassing healthcare workers or behaving in otherwise confrontational ways is very bad for optics, and is counterintuitive to the protestors' goals.”

As for students protesting tuition or downtown rent, Woolley said students are consumers of higher education just as residents are consumers of essential and non-essential businesses, meaning they should not protest right now.

“There are better ways to protest and attempt to change policy,” Woolley said. “For example, a petition, phone and email campaign or a student strike. With regards to personal belongings in dorms, [Penn State] doesn't want them there either and retrieval will be arranged eventually.”