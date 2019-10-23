The University Park Undergraduate Association’s weekly meeting primarily focused on revising the UPUA constitution and highlighting parliamentary procedure, along with voting on two resolutions and one bill.

"Revisions to Constitution to Establish Modern Rules of Order" works in tandem with resolution "Establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee on Parliamentary Procedure" that passed earlier during the 14th Assembly.

Parliamentary procedure and Robert’s Rules of Order are not as strictly followed as UPUA’s Ad Hoc Committee on Parliamentary Procedure would hope, and the revision hopes to foster more efficiency during meetings. The policy passed 42-0-1.

The second policy, entitled "Revisions to Bylaws and Operational Code to Establish Modern Rules of Order," works alongside the first policy passed, and intends to do primarily the same work. The policy passed unanimously.

The first and only bill to the floor, "Funding of the 2019 PSU Votes Election Day Event," passed 42-1-0. The bill’s only no vote came from at-large representative Jacob Klipstein, who raised concerns that funding PSU Votes with $679.60 worth of food would not actually increase student voter turnout.

However, speaker Tom Sarabok said last year there was a 400 percent increase in turnout.

The bill funds five gallons of Starbucks coffee, eight dozen donuts from Duck Donuts, 15 pizzas from Domino’s and six gallons of Berkey Creamery ice cream.

Resolution support of the federal bills H.R. 3262 and S. 1871 — or Sami’s Law — will bring Uber and Lyft safety to Penn State.

The resolution was prompted by the death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who was murdered by a person claiming to be her Uber driver earlier this year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen again, UPUA unanimously supported the passage of the federal bill to the House of Representatives, citing the fact that ridesharing apps are commonly used by students at Penn State.

If passed, the bill will require Uber and Lyft drivers have two stickers on their car indicating they are drivers. Additionally, there will be accommodations for those that are visually impaired.

Lastly, a resolution supporting the social media campaign, “We’re a Culture, Not a Costume," passed unanimously. The resolution condemns culturally appropriated costumes through social media posts and will send a statement to the student body.

Sponsor to the resolution, at-large representative Alejandra Trajeo, reminded the assembly to think if they’d wear a costume in front of a person from that culture — and if the answer is no, they shouldn't do it.