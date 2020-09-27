MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Thousands gathered Saturday night at the Harrisburg International Airport for President Donald Trump’s campaign rally, hoping to catch a glimpse of the nation’s leader.

Among the crowd were many young people — some who said Trump is the president America needs and others who were just getting their first taste of politics.

Matt Hopper, 17, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania said he attended the event to see “the man.”

Hopper said he supports Trump for various reasons, including the president’s support of the Second Amendment right to bear arms and pro-life ideologies, which Hopper said is important to him as a Catholic.

He attended the event with Chase Walper, 16, and another friend also from Fort Washington.

Walper said many media outlets “never actually use facts.” Instead, he said reporters share their personal emotions.

For example, he said, “...[W]ith like the Black community, [news outlets] never have knowledge of what’s actually going on. They see one incident and think that’s all of America.”

Specifically, Walper referenced the death of Breonna Taylor — a Black woman who was fatally shot in March by Louisville, Kentucky police officers who raided her residence.

Walper said the media portrayed Taylor’s death as having to do with racism, which he said was incorrect. He said there is evidence Taylor was not sleeping in her residence at the time of her death and was actually involved in an argument with another person.

On March 13, the Associated Press reported that plain-clothed police officers busted into Taylor’s apartment a little past midnight, where Taylor and her boyfriend had been asleep. Police were serving a “no-knock warrant,” meaning they didn’t have to identify themselves as law enforcement when entering, related to a drug case involving Taylor’s ex-boyfriend.

Taylor’s boyfriend, who thought police were home invaders, opened fire in what he said was self-defense. Police fired back, killing Taylor in the crossfire. Taylor was an EMT.

Walper also said any accusation that Donald Trump is racist “makes no sense.”

“No one thought of him a racist right before he announced his running for president,” Walper said.

Rachel Bernard, 18, of Maryland is a freshman studying environmental science at Mount Saint Mary’s University.

She is a registered Republican and said she plans to vote for Trump in November because his policies align with her beliefs regarding topics like abortion, border security and putting America first.

“He has done more to help Americans of every race and identity,” Bernard said. “I mean, it doesn’t matter who you are, his policies, conservative policies, have helped lift everyone up.”

Bernard said Trump is the most pro-life president America has ever seen, which is important to her because of her Catholic faith.

She added that many of the criticisms against Trump are taken out of context, like the comments he made in Charlottesville. Bernard said when Trump said, “very fine people” he was referencing the protestors, not the neo-Nazis.

She also encouraged young voters to look at both sides of every issue before they head to the polls.

“I just think Democrats have… been frauds,” Bernard said. “If you are intellectually honest, you will see that Donald Trump is the right president.”

Elena McCormick, 17, also of Maryland attended the event with Bernard and another friend.

McCormick said she had attended several political events and that there is a “silent majority” of Republicans in America. She said young people have power because of their use of social media in spreading and receiving information.

“You see a lot of people coming out saying stuff bashing Trump, but there is a way that we can use [social media] to our advantage,” McCormick said.

Some issues McCormick said Trump has fixed well include securing the U.S. border, creating equal rights for all Americans and reforming the prison system.

McCormick also takes the issue of abortion seriously, being pro-life.

To those who claim Trump has not treated women well, McCormick said she could “fight fire with fire” by pointing out that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has not been perfect in that regard. However, McCormick said she instead chooses to support a candidate based on their policies rather than other factors.

“I'm not necessarily voting for the person,” McCormick said. “[Donald Trump] has said some bad things in the past. I'm more voting for policy, which I think is what a lot of people are doing this election.”

Mathias Hummer, 19, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania studies history at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He said there are plenty of issues important to him, but specifically he is fervently pro-life.

“I think [Donald Trump] is the most pro-life president maybe in history,” Hummer said.

While she is 15 and not yet eligible to vote, Alyssa Campbell of Philipsburg, New Jersey said she had never attended any political event before Saturday.

Although she donned a “Make America Great Again” hat, Campbell said she was not sure who she would vote for if she were eligible in November.

She said Trump is not racist, contrary to what she said some media outlets report, and that she would vote for a candidate who she favored as opposed to one who was affiliated with a particular party.

“I didn’t even know nothing about any of this, until, like, now,” Campbell said.

Brandon Palumbo, 18, of New Jersey studies political science at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Palumbo said it’s tough being a young conservative voter as many others his age frown upon his beliefs.

Similarly, Marcel Milewski who studies international affairs at GWU said many of his classes are filled with left-leaning information, adding that the university is comprised of only 2% conservatives.

This is partially why Milewski founded his own student media outlet called “The Political Dropout,” which is described as “a conservative platform for students, by students.”

Milewski said he had been to one Trump rally before as an attendee, but this time, he and Palumbo were attending as press with “The Political Dropout.”

“At age 18, you know, going to a Trump rally, getting a press pass… it’s awesome,” Milewski said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

+4 Penn State students demand justice for Breonna Taylor during protest Penn State students organized and participated in a solidarity protest and march to demand j…