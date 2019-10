Penn State Police received a student report of an alleged sexual assault at 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The unidentified student alleged a known individual raped them between midnight and 2 a.m. in a dorm room in East Halls.

East Halls is a residence hall complex adjacent to Curtin Rd. and Bigler Rd.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111.