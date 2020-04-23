Many Penn Staters aren’t able to walk on the university’s physical campus right now, but they are able to experience it a different way: through the virtual world of Minecraft.

When Thomas Nast saw Reddit posts from other universities talking about Minecraft servers replicating the schools’ campuses, he thought he’d create one for Penn State.

Nast (junior-arts and digital design) started the server on April 1 and has been working on it since, with the help of some Redditors from the Penn State subreddit.

Currently, Nast said there are around five regular contributors, with others coming and going.

One of the contributing Redditors is alumna Sarah P., who requested her last name not be included in the article

Sarah, a Class of 2016 graduate with a degree in animal science, now works as an essential worker during the coronavirus pandemic.

With her hours cut, she said participating on the Minecraft server helps fill her time.

“I feel like keeping yourself busy and productive is important, especially when there is no other option but to stay in and keep safe,” she said. “Having a community like this is incredibly beneficial because it unites us with a common goal.”

That goal?

To replicate Penn State’s entire campus to scale in the digital world and hopefully fill that void left by not being in Happy Valley — a task that at the current rate, Nast said will take months.

Nast said the Pollock area, the Millennium Science Complex, the Eisenhower Parking Deck and the University Health Services Building are completed. Currently, he said the Thomas Building is underway and mentioned plans to specifically include 208 Thomas, where it is rumored that a pornographic video was allegedly filmed in fall 2019.

Nast said the builders have been using Google Maps and referencing photos to accurately replicate the campus. One meter in the real world equates to about one block in Minecraft.

This ratio can make it difficult at times to be completely to scale, especially when one considers real life distances are not often whole numbers.

Which presents the problem, how many blocks do you use?

Nast said they do their best to estimate.

“It's been amazing seeing campus come together in this virtual world — it's so accurate that sometimes I have flashbacks to walking through Pollock my freshman year at [Penn State],” Nast said.

Thankfully, Nast said, he hasn’t had any issues with the other players in the game ruining the progress.

As the administrator of the server, Nast set up special controls so that the server would be more protected.

When a new user gets online, they are in “spectator mode,” not able to actually build anything until they are given special permission.

The server is also automatically saved every time someone gets online, so if there was to be an issue, Nast could revert the world to a previous version.

The world is set to “creative mode,” meaning that players don’t have to manually “mine” resources to build with, like a player would in “survival mode.” This makes it easier and more efficient for players to build.

“I've only been in the community for a few days, but everyone there has been extremely helpful and efficient at coordinating their efforts to make the to-scale version of campus,” Sarah said. “It is a fun, relaxing way to pass the time in a creative manner.”

Sarah said she is currently working on building the McCoy Natatorium, and plans to help build the animal science buildings and barns in the future.

Incoming freshman Shawn Stoner commented on the original Reddit post, joking that with the coronavirus closing campus, the server would provide a way for him to tour campus. Though a joke, Stoner said there was “some gravity” to the statement.

“I think it's a really cool idea,” he said. “I've always been into the really amazing recreations of real landmarks in Minecraft, and seeing it done with my future school is pretty cool.”

Stoner hasn’t helped with the creation of the campus. Rather, he plans on viewing the completed product.

Sarah, echoed by both Stoner and Nast, emphasized the importance of the opportunity to provide a sense of community, especially when social distancing is a factor.

“[The server] keeps us connected, which can help give hope to some people,” Sarah said. “A server like this could help remind [current students] of not only the memories they've made, but of the better times to come.”

Nast said they are looking for more contributors, and that anyone wishing to help can connect to the server can use the server IP, tech.newflightdigital.com:25566, and the discord chat using https://discordapp.com/invite/sbTKXWv.