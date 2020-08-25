Penn State has hired a new dean to lead the Eberly College of Science, according to a Penn State news release.

Tracy Langkilde, the head of the biology department since 2016, will start her new role on Oct. 1.

She will succeed current Dean Douglas Cavener, who is stepping down to return to a full-time teaching role in the biology department, according to the release.

Langkilde first joined Penn State in 2007 as an assistant professor.

In 1999, she earned her bachelor's degree in tropical biology at James Cook University.

In 2005, Langkilde received her doctorate in biology at the University of Sydney and served as a Gaylord Donnelly postdoctoral fellow at Yale University until 2007.

Now, Langkilde will oversee more than 4,000 students and over 800 faculty and staff members, as well as the college's 16 undergraduate, 11 master's, and 7 doctoral degree programs.

“My vision as dean of the Eberly College will be a continuation of my vision as department head — to work together to elevate the reputation and impact of our scientific community, achieve excellence in innovative research and teaching, help build public understanding and trust in science, and foster a diverse, inclusive and supportive community where all contributions are valued," Langkilde said in the release.

Throughout her career, Langkilde has earned honors including the Edward D. Bellis Award in Ecology for dedication to educating ecology graduate students.

In 2016, she was featured in “Campbell Biology," and in 2019 was named a Distinguished Herpetologist by the Herpetologists' League.