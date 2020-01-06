The Penn State Police are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred in campus buildings between Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The incidents occurred in the Millennium Science Building, Davey Lab and the Food Science Building located in the central portion of campus, according to a university-issued Timely Warning.

The suspect, an unknown individual, reportedly entered and removed personal items from unsecured offices in the buildings.

Any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Penn State Police.