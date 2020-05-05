The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced an additional 865 positive cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, bringing the total to 50,957 cases.

This is the second consecutive day the commonwealth has seen less than 1,000 new cases.

There have also been a total of 199,925 negative cases and 3,012 virus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Centre County has had a total of 106 positive cases, 1,071 negative cases and one virus-related death.

All statistics are based off of information from midnight on Tuesday, May 5, according to the department.