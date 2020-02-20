Forty-six hours of non-stop dancing would not be possible without music.

THON entertainment captains are responsible for planning all performance-related aspects of THON weekend. It is these captains’ responsibility to capture the Bryce Jordan Center’s attention with entertaining acts — from student groups to surprise special guests.

Zack Durnack is THON 2020’s talent coordinator, overseeing all THON performance captains related to booking outside talent.

Durnack (senior-telecommunications) works closely with two stage performance coordinators, two floor entertainment captains and two band coordinators to plan performances throughout THON weekend.

“There's always action and different talent being brought into THON to lighten up the atmosphere and provide something for dancers and volunteers to come and enjoy a cool performance and give them something to be excited about,” Durnack said.

Performing at THON is a highly anticipated event for many student groups, and the entertainment committee takes them through rounds of auditions to decide who will perform when. Durnack said anywhere from 50 to 70 performances will take place throughout the weekend.

The floor entertainment and stage performance coordinators book student groups to keep THON dancers, attendees and volunteers entertained in various ways. Entertainment can come from student dance groups, improv groups or even people who give dancers piggyback rides.

Durnack said these committees will also cater their acts to the different themed hours of THON.

“I’m a firm believer that music and art is kind of another level of self-expression and emotion,” Durnak said. “I feel like conveying that through song or dance is so impactful and so important and can speak volumes about a person.”

Band coordinators are in charge of booking the eight to 10 musical acts to perform throughout the weekend. They will attend performances downtown and in other areas throughout the year to decide who to invite.

Durnak emphasized the importance of creating a positive, encouraging environment for the families attending THON with the committee’s programming.

“Being able to create these memories for Four Diamond families was something I really didn't think about when I was coming into the position, but something I quickly learned has easily become my favorite part of being on entertainment,” Durnak said.

The Singing Lions is one of the groups that will take the THON stage for the second year in a row.

Sam Calus and Becca Lefkowitz are The Singing Lions’ THON chairs, working together with the organization’s family relations, outreach and fundraising chairs to plan unique fundraising events.

Every year in the fall, the group performs at the Love for Lexi cabaret, a fundraising event celebrating the life of one of their THON children who died, Lexi Barnett. All funds from the event are donated to both THON and the Love for Lexi Foundation.

Calus (sophomore-environmental resource management) recalled one project last year that made her involvement worth it for her. When the Singing Lions found out their other THON child, Kirra Broadwater, was nearing the end of her life, her mother asked them to help make a video before the holidays.

Both current and former members of the Singing Lions came together to create a montage video of them singing Christmas carols as they were unsure whether or not Kirra would survive through the holidays.

“You couldn’t walk around campus that day without hearing somebody sing Christmas music,” she said. “It was so special — it was one of the first times I really felt that Penn State is really a place that cares about the community.”

Holly Spinner will represent the Singing Lions as a THON dancer this year. She said performing with the group on the THON stage last year opened her eyes to the impact THON has.

“Everyone loves music, and I think it’s a really important way to show what THON is about to a larger audience,” Spinner (sophomore-psychology) said. “It kind of emulates the fact that THON is about more than just the diagnosis of cancer, it's about the joy behind their lives as children and keeping that joy alive.”

This year, the Singing Lions will perform a rendition of the song “Sing” by the Pentatonix. Lefkowitz (sophomore-psychology) said the group likes to perform songs about the joys of childhood to “remember our girls.”

“It’s spunky, it’s loud, and we like to say it’s a good representation of what our girls loved, a good representation of their personalities,” she said.

While she is a THON dancer, Spinner said she is still looking forward to returning to the THON stage for the Singing Lions’ performance.

“I’m excited to be able to give people that entertainment they need to push through those insane hours and to be able to let our groups’ joy shine through to everyone else in the BJC,” Spinner said.