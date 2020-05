According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 1,208 new cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 46,971.

The commonwealth's death toll has increased to 2,354.

Centre County has no new cases, holding firm at 96 with one death.

Currently, eight counties have surpassed 2,000 cases, with Philadelphia having the most cases with 12,544 and Montgomery following with 4,406.