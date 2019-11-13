More than 100 residents of the newly opened Bellaire apartment building have been left without mail delivery since August due to a dispute between the U.S. Postal Service and owners of the building.

Spokesperson for postal service's western Pennsylvania district Tad Kelley told The Centre Daily Times the building is considered a "dormitory" despite housing both students and non-students.

Because the building is privately owned, the postal service claims the building owner is responsible for delivering mail to students.

According to the Centre Daily Times, the post office previously approved the mailboxes in the building. However, the current problem stems from the building's absence of a mail room and staff members to sort residents' mail, as reported by the Times.

The Bellaire and U.S. Postal Service have yet to come to a resolution.