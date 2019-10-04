On Friday, THON announced that its theme for the 2020 dance marathon will be "Journey Together."

The THON executive committee revealed the theme at the start of the 100th annual Homecoming parade on Oct. 4.

"Since 1973 thousands of student volunteers, donors and supporters, Penn State alumni, and Four Diamonds families have been united together in the fight against childhood cancer," THON public relations director Dan Mele said in a press release.

"Journey Together showcases THON’s tireless passion and the progress that has been made in the lives of families impacted by a child’s cancer," Mele said. "THON is rooted in Penn State tradition and together, we will continue to journey towards a cure.”

THON 2019 centered on the theme "Shape the Moment."