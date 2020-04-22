In the latest Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings, Penn State was ranked third in the U.S. and 35th in the world out of 767 international institutions that joined the program, according to a Penn State news release.

This ranking is based on the university’s commitment to research into sustainability, community outreach and campus operations.

Based in part off of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Penn State had high rankings, such as sixth in the world in SDG 14, Life Below Water; 13th for SDG 15, Life on Land; and 17th in the world for SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation, and finishing well in other areas such as clean energy and industry innovation.

Penn State has plans for its sustainable future, too.

The university is on track to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2020. It has a target of an 85 percent reduction by 2050. Its water management programs are led by a conservation program that has reduced its annual water usage by 25 percent.

University President Eric Barron spoke highly of the results and the hard work Penn State has done to aim for a more sustainable future.

“Solving today’s complex challenges requires ongoing and open collaboration across disciplines, and our strong commitment to this multidisciplinary approach plays a central role in the University’s ability to create a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” Barron said in the release.