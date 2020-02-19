It is officially THON week at Penn State. With that mind, there are certain items you can and cannot bring into the Bryce Jordan Center.
As announced by THON, here is a list of what to bring into the BJC so you are prepared for the 46-hour dance marathon.
Do bring:
- A change of shoes, depending on how long you plan on standing
- Empty, reusable water bottles
- Deodorant
- Fanny pack
- Phone
- Tampons
- Phone charger
- Tissues
Do not bring:
- Bags larger than a drawstring
- Alcohol
- Animals
- Digital camera
- Smoking devices or tobacco products
- Inflatable objects
- Food or beverages, other than your empty, reusable water bottle
- Glitter or silly string
- Items that cannot fit under a seat
- Liquids
- Weapons
- Large sports balls
- Large flag poles
- Skateboards, hover boards, etc.
