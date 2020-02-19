It is officially THON week at Penn State. With that mind, there are certain items you can and cannot bring into the Bryce Jordan Center.

As announced by THON, here is a list of what to bring into the BJC so you are prepared for the 46-hour dance marathon.

Do bring:

A change of shoes, depending on how long you plan on standing

Empty, reusable water bottles

Deodorant

Fanny pack

Phone

Tampons

Phone charger

Tissues

Do not bring:

Bags larger than a drawstring

Alcohol

Animals

Digital camera

Smoking devices or tobacco products

Inflatable objects

Food or beverages, other than your empty, reusable water bottle

Glitter or silly string

Items that cannot fit under a seat

Liquids

Weapons

Large sports balls

Large flag poles

Skateboards, hover boards, etc.

