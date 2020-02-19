THON, Saturday, BJC
The Bryce Jordan Center filled with people early Saturday morning of THON, Feb. 16, 2019.

 John Stinely

It is officially THON week at Penn State. With that mind, there are certain items you can and cannot bring into the Bryce Jordan Center.

As announced by THON, here is a list of what to bring into the BJC so you are prepared for the 46-hour dance marathon.

Do bring:

  • A change of shoes, depending on how long you plan on standing
  • Empty, reusable water bottles
  • Deodorant
  • Fanny pack
  • Phone
  • Tampons
  • Phone charger
  • Tissues

Do not bring:

  • Bags larger than a drawstring
  • Alcohol
  • Animals
  • Digital camera
  • Smoking devices or tobacco products
  • Inflatable objects
  • Food or beverages, other than your empty, reusable water bottle
  • Glitter or silly string
  • Items that cannot fit under a seat
  • Liquids
  • Weapons
  • Large sports balls
  • Large flag poles
  • Skateboards, hover boards, etc.

