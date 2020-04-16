If you hear a CATA bus honking while you're driving around today, don’t be alarmed — there’s a reason for it.

CATABus will participate in a nationwide campaign to honor public transit workers called ‘Sound the Horn,’ during which each vehicle in service will simultaneously sound two one-second horn blasts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

The campaign was launched by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, encouraging public transit agencies across the country with buses, trains and boats to participate.

Sound the Horn is meant to honor “heroic transportation workers [who] continue to provide critical service for healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other heroes who are performing critically essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the MTA’s website reads.

Those in proximity to any transit vehicles at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon are encouraged to take video and share it on social media using the hashtags #SoundTheHorn and #HeroesMovingHeroes.

CATABus has made numerous adjustments to its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including adjusting route frequencies, keeping passengers at an ample distance away from drivers and making all routes free to ride.