Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday a list of 24 counties that will enter the “yellow phase” of reopening, and Centre County is included.

The yellow phase involves the lifting of some restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen, and will go into effect May 8.

Any businesses that do reopen must comply with current public health guidelines such as requiring customers to wear masks while on the premises.

Gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons, massage therapy parlors and all entertainment venues, like casinos and theaters, will remain closed.

Wolf said residents should continue to social distance and wear masks in public.

Over half of the 67 counties in the commonwealth will remain in the “red phase” of complete restriction. These counties are some of the harder hit areas, such as Philadelphia and the general southeast area of the state.

No counties as of now will be permitted to enter into the “green phase” which will involve lifting all remaining parts of the stay-at-home order while still following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. As of now, Wolf said these recommendations would still include wearing a mask in public and socially distancing when possible.

Centre County has 96 cases of the coronavirus and one death. There are nearly 47,000 cases and over 2,300 deaths in Pennsylvania as a whole.