Penn State has announced the opening dates for the Shake Smart locations set to serve students on campus. The White Building Shake Smart will be opening first on Monday, August 24, while the IM Building location will be open on Monday September 7.

Shake Smart will accept all meal plans and Lion Cash+. It will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shake Smart will operate through a self-ordering system where users are able to access the entire menu through an iPad to order and customize the products.

The eatery offers protein shakes, organic acai bowls, cold brew coffee, oatmeal, overnight oats, greek yogurt and all-natural peanut butter and banana sandwiches. All products can be made vegan, vegetarian, gluten free or lactose free.