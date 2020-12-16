Penn State aligned the quarantine, close contact and travel aspects of its coronavirus protocol in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Quarantine

According to a Penn State News release, students and employees who are identified as close contacts of positive coronavirus patients are required to quarantine for seven to 10 days.

Those who do not have symptoms and receive a negative test on or after day five are permitted to end their quarantine after seven days. If an individual does not have symptoms but does not take a test, they are permitted to end their quarantine after 10 days.

In both cases, the individual is required to monitor their symptoms until the original 14-day period is complete.

Students are encouraged to call Contact Tracing and Student Support Services and employees are to contact Occupational Medicine if symptoms develop during their quarantine.

Close contact

The release also said a close contact is now to be defined as anyone who was within six feet of an infected individual for a minimum of a cumulative 15 minutes during a 24-hour period while the individual may have been infectious.

Previously, the release said a close contact was defined as anyone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 10 minutes starting from 48 hours before the person began feeling sick or tested positive.

Travel

To align with Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine’s latest travel order, all travelers over the age of 11 who are entering the commonwealth from another state are required to have a negative coronavirus test result within 72 hours prior to arriving.

Travelers also have the option, however, to forgo testing and quarantine when they arrive in the commonwealth.

The release added that any university-affiliated individual traveling to and from Pennsylvania for work are exempt from this order.

