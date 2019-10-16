On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the $12.8 million construction project on North Atherton Street is 90 percent complete.

PennDOT said it will slow the construction on North Atherton Street until Thanksgiving, before shutting down during the winter months.

PennDOT has met the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act by upgrading ramps and repainting pedestrian walkways on Mitchell Avenue, Woodland Drive, Hillcrest Avenue, Arbor Way, Ridge Avenue and Park Avenue.

The remainder of the work will focus on the Curtin Road intersection. There, PennDOT will install Penn State casings, drainage, ramps, repave the roads and upgrade signal systems.

Between May and June 2020, work zones are expected to be less than 500 feet and “most likely” completed prior to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

However, Maney said traffic is expected to be “minimal” in comparison to when the semester is in session.

Though the project is nearly complete, Atherton Street has also been part of Penn State’s official football parking route that went into effect this year. Delays are to be expected throughout the remainder of the season in certain junctions.