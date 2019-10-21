Award-winning Miami Herald Reporter Julie K. Brown will present Wednesday, Oct. 23 as part of The College of Communication’s two-day Foster-Foreman Conference of Distinguished Writers.

The speech will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Schwab Auditorium.

Brown has won multiple awards for her investigative journalism over the years, and she is specifically known for her coverage of the Jefferey Epstein case.

According to the New York Times, Brown identified around 80 alleged victims of Epstein’s abuse.

The Foster-Foreman Conference of Distinguished writers will also host NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian from 10:35 to 11:50 a.m. on Thursday Oct. 24 in the Freeman Auditorium.