Marcus Whitehurst, Penn State’s vice provost for educational equity, released a statement on "the abrupt and violent end of multiple black lives," including George Floyd. He also addressed recent racist remarks and social media posts from Penn State students.

Whitehurst said he is "disheartened and outraged" by these comments, and the university is "actively reaching out to identify and speak with these individuals."

Whitehurst added that Penn State leaders will “continue to speak out against hatred and violence.”

Whitehurst said he was grateful to students who are challenging the views of racist or ignorant people, and urged students to continue to speak out against prejudice.

"In the midst of this agonizing moment in history, I also am grateful for the students who are challenging the viewpoints of those who are ignorant, uninformed or racist," he said.

The statement concludes by listing resources for students to educate themselves and report incidents of discrimination or prejudice. He directed anyone who wishes to make an anonymous complaint to Penn State’s 24-hour hotline at 800-560-1637 or hotline.psu.edu.