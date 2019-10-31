A delay in the adoption of the agenda for the University Park Undergraduate Association’s weekly session was just the beginning of what would be a long discussion over one amendment. However, in a fun twist of events, the UPUA decided to celebrate Halloween during their meeting.

Costumes ranged from Speaker Tom Sarabok dressed as a sheriff to President Laura McKinney and at-large Anthony Guzzo’s corresponding 20’s inspired costumes.

The only resolution, entitled “Denouncement of ‘The Censored' Event and Its Speaker,” was ushered onto the floor although questioned by at-large representative Tyler Ladzinski.

The resolution denounces Penn State Turning Point USA’s guest speakers Carl Benjamin and Hunter Avallone on the basis that the views of the individuals “are in contradiction to the Penn State values and encroaches on the student body’s right to a safe and secure learning environment.”

Ladzinski called to question the fairness of the resolution considering two contributors to the legislation were at-large representatives Jacob Klipstein and Danny Muldowney. Klipstein and Muldowney hold positions on the executive board for College Democrats, an organization that asked for the dechartering of Penn State’s TPUSA.

Ladzinski continued on to say that he felt the legislation was too political for the UPUA to vote on and he characterized the organization as apolitical.

“I actually find the statement that this legislation is political as offensive. My existence is inherently political, as a Jewish American. And what these men have said are direct attacks on my identity,” Klipstein (junior-political science and history) said. “Saying, ‘I’m sorry, but I don’t care about the Holocaust,’ telling Jews to get over it, telling me that antisemetic speech is free speech? I’m sorry, but those are actions that we have to condemn.”

Sarabok supported the resolution, taking the floor and stating there is no restriction in the UPUA Constitution that the assembly cannot discuss political legislation.

“I would spark the notion that denouncing hate speech is political. This piece of legislation inherently mirrors the university’s own rhetoric of when talking about this event,” Sarabok said. “We have even more say in what we want and do what we want than the university does because we are not bound as a public university or public institution to do that.”

After passing the agenda, TPUSA President Sean Semanko spoke during open student forum, starting by praising the UPUA for upholding freedom of speech in the past before calling out a tweet by Sarabok.

“I am grateful that UPUA [stood] for free speech at the past meeting and has stood by our Constitution, stood by these important values at Penn State, by not deplatforming us and by not shutting us down,” Semanko (senior-advertising) said. “At the same time, TPUSA sent out a tweet. Then UPUA Speaker of Assembly Tom Sarabok retweeted the tweet with a comment saying quote, ‘Very bold and controversial decision by the College Dems to *check notes* ...say Nazis are bad?’”

Semanko went on to defend the integrity of “The Censored” event and the reputations of its speakers.

“These people are not Nazis at all. I’ve talked to these speakers, and they’re the nicest people ever. People that came to the event loved it; we had a productive discussion. There was no Nazi rhetoric, no Sieg Heils, nothing,” Semanko said. “I’m extremely disappointed that a member of our student government made such an uneducated statement about these speakers because neither of them are racist, neither of them are Nazis, both are hated by the alt-right and Nazis.”

In opposition to what Semanko said, Emily Tegland spoke during open student forum as well surrounded by numerous supporters of the resolution on the floor. She read the statement that was read during the protest of “The Censored” event.

“We do not believe, in our capacity as student leaders on campus, that a white supremacist organization, which only spews hate and insights violence, should be recognized as an organization. We demand the denouncement of hate speech, introduction of policies to protect marginalized communities, the end of allocation of student few dollars, and for the dechartering of Turning Point,” said Tegland (senior-global and international studies) said. “We’re not requesting action to ask for the end of conservative and controversial rhetoric. We’re here to fight for the denouncement of hate speech that incites violence.”

Two major amendments were brought forth to the floor— one by College of Information Sciences and Technology representative Izzy Webster and the other by the Schreyer Honors College representative Noelle Musolino.

Webster’s amendment clarified the event was sponsored by TPUSA. Upon discussion, primary writer and at-large representative Rodney Burgwin said that the first draft of the resolution did include the name of the organization, but was later removed when revised to not specifically attack the student organization. The amendment passed 31-8.

Musolino’s amendment changed a majority of the wording in the recommended course of action to ensure that the UPUA was fully on the same page. After two caucus breakouts and numerous grammatical amendments, Musolino’s amendment passed 25-13.

The resolution in its entirety passed unanimously.

Kathatine Staley from Counseling and Psychological Services and Damon Sims, Vice President of Student Affairs gave their presentations before the adoption of the agenda due to concerns of the extended debate on the resolution. The vote passed 32-6-1.

Sims started off the UPUA session this week with a presentation he referred to as “his favorite presentation of the year,” due to his appreciation for and past with student government.

First, Sims spoke on the recent Turning Point USA event and how UPUA should unite around freedom of expression and advocating diversity and inclusion which he said is struggling not just at Penn State, but in the “general world we go about.”

He also spoke on how the student fee board is not proud of Penn State’s high tuition, but that students must be mindful of the University’s resources and reputation.

Semanko stood to speak during Sim’s presentation, however presentations are reserved for questions from the assembly only. Sims called Semanko aside to speak privately during the second presentation.

Next, Staley from Community Education and Outreach at CAPS spoke on counseling resources.

She explained the ideas of prevention, early intervention and treatment for mental health concerns.

Furthermore, Staley addressed the group options that CAPS provides that break the stigma of individual counseling including general interpersonal therapy groups, 4 session clinics, eating disorder recovery groups and discussion and support groups.