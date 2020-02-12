Pennsylvania voters can now apply online to vote by mail-in ballot for the April primaries, as announced by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

The deadline for county offices to receive applications is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Under Act 77, mail-in and absentee ballots can be used to vote via the mail or by turning in to their county election office in personify 8 p.m. on election day. Pennsylvanians can register up to 15 days prior to the election.

When applying online, mail-in voters can request that their election offices can add them to an annual mail-in ballot request list.

The voter registration deadline for the Tuesday, April 28 primary is Monday, April 13.

Counties must begin processing mail-in and absentee ballot applications 50 days before the election. For the April primary, mail-in and absentee ballot processing will be March 9, as that begins 50 days before the election.