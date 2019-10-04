Sixty years after Arnold “Arn” Hoffman and Bette Gichner met as Penn State students, the married couple has gifted the Penn State Child Study Center in the College of Liberal Arts $1 million.

Arn Hoffman graduated in 1957 with a degree in journalism, and Bette Hoffman graduated in 1958 with a degree in home economics. They were married in 1959.

“Arn and Bette are terrific examples of the life-long relationships that we see form time and time again at Penn State,” Bundy, vice president for development and alumni relations, said in a press release. “We are fortunate indeed — and grateful — that the lives of these two wonderful individuals intersected at Penn State those many years ago, and that the shared love for their alma mater they have cultivated over their lifetime together has resulted in such a generous and thoughtful investment in our bright future.”

The Hoffmans have dedicated their time toward being longtime volunteer leaders at Penn State and two of the university’s most generous donors.

Their contributions have benefited a variety of individuals and programs at Penn State, including undergraduate and graduate students, the Palmer Museum’s glass collection, the Department of Sociology, the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center, the Hintz Family Alumni Center, the Jewish Studies program and much more.

Arn Hoffman has also held multiple leadership positions through Penn State. He served as a presidential counselor and chair of the Hillel Campaign and the inaugural chair of the Liberal Arts Development Council in 1998. He served on the council until April 2019.

The university has honored him as an Alumni Fellow in 1997 and as a Distinguished Alumnus in 2007. Hoffman served as the College of the Liberal Arts commencement speaker in 1999, which he considers to be one of his proudest moments. Both of the Hoffmans are members of the Laurel Circle of the Mount Nittany Society.

In 2012, the Hoffmans endowed a $2 million estate commitment toward the directorship of the Penn State Child Study Center and recently added $1 million to the previous commitment. Eventually, the center will be named the Arnold S. and Bette G. Hoffman Child Study Center.

RELATED:

+3 Palmer Museum of Art receives 200 pieces of artwork from Barbara R. Palmer The Palmer Museum of Art is full of different pieces of artwork, and it just received 200 mo…

The Child Study Center, which has been a philanthropic focus for the couple for a multitude of reasons, is committed to blending research, education, and community outreach to promote the development and well-being of children.

Located in the Department of Psychology in Moore Building, the center is led by Karen Bierman. Bierman is the Evan Pugh University Professor and professor of psychology and human development and family studies.

“Karen Bierman and her colleagues are doing amazing work,” Arn Hoffman said in a press release, noting that their gifts support both the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Development, where the couple studied as undergraduates.

“The Hoffmans are passionate supporters of education and research that can help improve the lives of children and families,” Bierman said. “Their support of the Child Study Center through the years has been instrumental in helping the center grow and extend its reach to more families, schools and communities. We are so grateful for this amazing new gift, which will sustain and expand our mission and support future generations of students and families.”

“We wanted to create a legacy [through this gift],” Arn Hoffman said. “We’re not necessarily comfortable with having our name on things, but if it can spur someone else to give, then it’s worth it.”

The philanthropic efforts began years ago when they made small gifts to their synagogue and other causes in the Philadelphia area.

The first gift they gave to the university was a scholarship to help Abington Township students afford higher education. The contribution was sparked by a phone call from former Penn State trustee and co-founder of the State College-based advertising and publishing firm, Barash Media, Mimi Barash Coppersmith. Barash pushed for the Hoffmans to take advantage of a scholarship matching program.

“That’s when it all started,” Bette Hoffman said. “It just grew from there.”

RELATED:

Students choose endowment to CAPS for class of 2020 gift While this year’s senior class gift is not an eye-catching statue of the Nittany Lion or a r…

The Hoffmans said they have made Penn State a philanthropic priority 60 years after graduating because they have “nothing but happy memories — before, during and after we were students.”

“The truth is, we are just proud Penn Staters.”

“Arnold and Bette Hoffman have been extraordinarily generous benefactors of the College of the Liberal Arts and of Penn State more generally,” Clarence Lang, Susan Welch Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts, said. “Their desire to name the Child Study Center speaks to the rich legacy they have built at this university, and it cements groundbreaking scholarly research, teaching and public service in the field of child and family development in a manner that reflects the best of our land-grant mission.”

"A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence" is how the Hoffmans made their contribution.

The campaign’s purpose is to elevate Penn State as a leading public university in a rapidly changing world with easily accessible global connections. The campaign seeks to fulfill the three goals that fit 21st-century public universities: ensuring the higher education be accessible to hard-working student regardless of their financial status, instituting experiences that go beyond the classroom and benefiting the world by promoting discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship.

To support the “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” campaign or contribute like Arn and Bette Hoffman, visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu