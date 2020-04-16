Sarah Bett came out as pansexual to her parents in middle school, and counts herself as fortunate that they’ve been “nothing but supportive.”

“They wanted to take me to Pride,” Bett (sophomore-community, environment and economic development) said, “and they would buy me rainbow flag stuff, and they would do whatever they could to show me how much they cared.”

Being stuck at home with her family has been “a little chaotic,” but Bett hasn’t faced any difficulties because of her sexuality.

However, not every LGBTQ student is in the same type of situation.

“I do have a lot of friends that definitely have more difficulty in their home situations than I did with their sexual identities,” Bett said. “I don’t know what it’s gonna be like for them now. That’s definitely a scary thought.”

For many LGBTQ students, returning home for the coronavirus has meant going back to places where their identity is not validated. Students are now doing what they can to virtually recreate their community from school.

According to Brian Patchcoski, director of Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, the communities students make at school can function as a source of both identity development and social connection.

Being removed from those communities can be difficult for all students, but for LGBTQ students the problem is often intensified by a home environment that doesn’t affirm or recognize their identity.

Patchcoski pointed out that since Penn State is a global university, students are returning not only to different regions in the United States, but also to different countries, some with widely varying attitudes toward the LGBTQ community.

Lauren Whitley, a queer student who works at the CSGD, knows several students in this type of situation.

“I know a lot of students who come to the center do not come from accepting families or are not out to their families, so when they’re home, they can’t be themselves,” Whitley (senior-psychology) said.

Nick, a transgender student who asked that his identity remain anonymous, comes from a household like this one. Although his family knows that he is a trans man, “they don’t respect my identity,” he said.

“I’m not actively unsafe in my household, but I am passively unsafe,” Nick (freshman-digital art and media design) said.

Nick is currently living in on-campus housing to avoid “microaggressions” he said he experiences at his parents’ house.

“The opportunity to stay in the dorms for me was — I don’t want to say ‘lifesaving,’ but it’s been really, really helpful for my mental health,” Nick said.

Living by himself in isolation has been difficult for Nick, but he said this situation is “still infinitely better than being with my parents.”

“It’s better being alone than with people who kind of hate me, but don’t show it,” Nick said.

Even if someone’s family is supportive, they may be unfamiliar with LGBTQ terminology, lifestyles or culture.

When students frequently have to explain their identity to their otherwise-accepting family, this can also be difficult and lead to “burnout,” Patchcoski said.

Although students may be familiar with these environments, they “may not have opted to be this familiar with [them] during the semester,” Patchcoski explained.

For Luke, another student who asked that he remain anonymous, the decision not to go home for quarantine was largely a financial one, since his off-campus apartment won’t give him a refund if he moves out.

But Luke’s decision to stay was also motivated by his desire to be “100 percent” himself, which he cannot do while living at home.

“Although my parents do know about [my identity] and are somewhat supportive,” Luke (senior-animal science) said, “I still do not feel 100 percent comfortable presenting [my true gender] in front of them, just being worried about backlash and stuff like that.”

“I know that I’m not going to get put out for being queer, unlike a lot of people I know that are currently struggling,” Luke said.

Still, he described his transgender and queer identity as “still a bit of an uncomfortable topic for my family to deal with.”

Many students are also returning to places without Penn State’s large, active LGBTQ community or the resources at the CSGD, so the center is working to recreate these spaces virtually.

The CSGD has moved nearly all of its resources online, including appointments, mentorship programs, discussion groups and Pride Month programming. Many LGBTQ clubs are holding meetings via Zoom.

The CSGD also recently launched a Discord server, where students “kind of emulate that kind of hang-out, community space that the center brought,” Whitley said.

Nick said he’s found the Zoom calls and the Discord server helpful, and feels that they have sustained the sense of community he felt at the CSGD before the remote learning period.

However, students’ home environments can interfere with these solutions.

“There’s some students who can’t go to our programs online because they don’t want anyone in their family to find out, because they feared the consequences of that,” Whitley said.

According to Whitley, some students join Zoom calls and just don’t speak, out of fear that they will be overheard and outed to their families, and some student groups hold Zoom calls on subjects that are less “explicitly queer,” so that students can participate safely.

Nick and Luke both said they would not have felt safe accessing the Zoom calls if they were living at home, out of fear of being overheard by their families.

“I would have to find a specific place and kind of hide to be able to access that,” Luke said.

Whitley and Patchcoski noted that one bright side of holding events virtually is that greater accessibility for students with busy schedules or at commonwealth campuses, who otherwise might not have been able to attend.

Whitley said she’s been happy to see students helping each other cope.

“I think because it’s such a weird time, we just feel like we have to,” Whitley said.

The CSGD Discord has a chatroom for students to vent, and Whitley has seen other students reach out and offer words of encouragement in response to their peers’ problems.

Patchcoski said during community check-ins, students give each other advice and share their strategies for maintaining a routine during quarantine.

“I think everyone just has a little bit more compassion and sympathy [now],” Whitley said, “because we don’t know what everyone’s journey looks like.”