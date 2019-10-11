State College police responded to a report of a bear cub in a tree on Allen Street on Friday, Oct. 11.

It was originally reported that this incident caused the evacuation of Nittany View Apartments, but police confirmed that was not true.

The Game Commission is at the scene waiting to see if the animal will come down. They believe the bear is too high in the tree to use a tranquilizer dart without risking the animal getting hurt in the fall, according to police.

Officers have cleared the area and police say there is no danger to anybody.