Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine explained why some counties have recently seen decreases in their coronavirus death counts and offered clarifications on Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order in Thursday’s coronavirus press briefing.

According to Levine, the state’s coronavirus data has been including probable deaths along with confirmed deaths, and some probable deaths were recently identified as unrelated to the coronavirus.

Under further investigation, some deaths were removed from the count because the patients ended up not having the coronavirus, some were duplicates and some patients were actually from a different county, so the deaths were moved to that county, Levine said.

According to Levine, the governor only considers confirmed cases and deaths when deciding whether to reopen a region, so the updated data will not affect any decisions.

Levine said Wolf’s plan to reopen the commonwealth will be on a region-by-region basis, rather than county-by-county basis.

When weighing whether to reopen a region, Wolf will consider how many new cases the region is experiencing, how much testing and contact tracing the commonwealth is able to perform, and coronavirus models from Carnegie Mellon University.

Levine also explained Pennsylvania’s new testing standards. Under the new policy, asymptomatic individuals will not receive testing, but standards for people with symptoms have been relaxed.

Previously, the commonwealth prioritized healthcare workers, older people and the immunocompromised. Under the new standards, anyone with symptoms may be tested.