The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts announced the cancellation of its July 2020 festival on its website Friday, April 17.

The board of directors for the event said the cancellation was prompted by public health concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

This will be the first time in 54 years the July festival will not take place, according to the website.

The board added, however, there will be efforts to create a virtual festival in early July to present the work of the artists and musicians that would have been showcased. The lineup for the virtual festival will be listed here as it becomes available.