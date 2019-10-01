As a State College local with parents who are alumni, all Homecoming court member Megan Reese knew growing up was Penn State.

Now a senior at the university that she has grown to love, Reese (senior-economics) looks back on her Happy Valley journey — and the 100th Penn State Homecoming Court — with humility and gratitude.

Reese focuses her studies in public economies and human resources.

On campus, she is a teaching assistant for the College of the Liberal Arts in the economics department and is involved with THON, Women in Economics and Penn State Parkinson’s Foundation. In her spare time, Reese also helps out in the greater State College community, teaching dance lessons and cooking classes to local children.

Reese herself is a lifelong dancer, growing up dancing out of Centre Dance in State College, where she now teaches dancing lessons to children once a week.

“I still am constantly pushing myself to be involved with different groups of people and surrounding myself with different people,” Reese said.

While starting her college career as a freshman at University of South Carolina after high school, Reese decided “almost instantly” that it was time to come home to Penn State.

Growing up in State College, she experienced a lot of negative feelings toward the university from other people who told her she needed to get away from the area and go to college somewhere else — before she realized that her heart was in Happy Valley the whole time.

Ultimately, she chose to stay in State College in spite of what she felt pressured to do — and found new passions in Penn State.

“One thing that I’m very passionate about, and as a leader in the community I hope to portray, is that mental health is an extremely important thing,” Reese said. “A lot of standards are set for a lot of individuals and I think that we forget that we need to do what makes us happy as opposed to what’s expected of us.”

Reese has been involved with THON her entire time as a student at Penn State, dancing independently for THON 2019 with her best friend and fundraising partner, Chelsey Bunner. Reese is now serving as a dancer relations captain for THON 2020.

“There is something so incredible about the people here and how passionate they are about helping others,” Reese said. “THON just exemplified that. Being able to share these stories from being involved in such an amazing organization, it really settles deep in your heart.”

Bunner (junior-agribusiness management and French) said she is incredibly proud of Reese for making it on this year’s Homecoming Court, and that she can’t think of anyone that deserves the honor more.

“I could not be happier, there really is no one else who could embody what it means to be a Penn Stater like Megan can,” Bunner said. “I am so beyond excited to watch her take this opportunity and run with it.”

Reese said that it was “so humbling” to be nominated by the student body onto the court, and she hopes to exemplify the passion that the university displays every day.

“There are so many organizations within Penn State and each individual within that is incredibly dedicated to what they do,” Reese said. “I think that’s very telling of the platform that Penn State has created for people to be passionate and to really go full force into what they believe in.”

To Reese, Penn State’s platform of passion, leadership and dedication gave her a voice and meaning that allowed her to step into leadership roles and help others. Her election onto the court signifies her desire to tell those who don’t feel like have a voice that they do.

“I want to be the representative to that. No matter where you are right now, how you feel, what you’re doing, you have the power to influence others,” Reese said.

After her May 2020 graduation, Reese would like to enter the corporate world and specifically work in human resources in a large market like New York or Chicago. She said her experience at Penn State gave her “the voice to be a leader.”

She wants to thank her parents for inspiring her every day to find her passion and teaching her so much.

“She is hands down the most selfless and hardworking person I know,” Bunner said. “She never fails to brighten the lives of everyone around her.”