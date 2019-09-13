YouTuber, former Viner and public speaker Demetrius Harmon will give a lecture at Penn State on Sept. 24, according to a press release from the Student Programming Association.

Harmon will speak at 8 p.m. in Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center, according to the release. Hosted by SPA, the lecture is free for all students with a valid student ID.

Harmon is a popular internet personality, with nearly 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.6 million followers on Twitter.

He has traveled to different places across the country to speak about race and mental health and motivate his younger audiences. Harmon also writes poetry.

In 2016, he won the Shorty Award for Best Vine Comedian.