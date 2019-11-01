Every day, rain or shine, Penn State students listen to the Willard Preacher stand at his post, with most walking past the preacher to only hear snippets of a sermon without engaging in a conversation.

However, some students on campus actively enjoy listening and talking to the Willard Preacher, or Gary Cattell, about his viewpoints on the world and religion.

Jayson Precht talks to Cattell every day of the week, and sometimes multiple times a day.

Precht (sophomore-philosophy) is drawn to converse with the Willard Preacher because he “typically will look for people [he] can debate on different topics with,” and Cattell fits the bill.

He said he finds his debates are generally enjoyable, but there’s always a chance things turn nasty.

“[Our conversations are] pretty positive when it's just personal,” Precht said. “But they can get negative if there's a large group of people who are involved, because he does have some views that are defined controversial and not accepted on a college campus like this.”

The Willard Preacher himself said he enjoys when people debate him one-on-one.

“I would say most of [the people I talk to] are disagreeing with me. But I think it’s a positive to interact like that because that’s how you learn,” Cattell said.

Cattell said he prefers individual engagement because that way he is able to more personally debate and converse with specific objections that the other party has to his speaking.

“If I had my choice, I’d rather sit here and talk to individuals all day than preach [to the masses] all day,” he said.

14-year-old Samuel Wrbican’s love for debate motivates him to engage with the Willard Preacher every chance he can.

“I was biking by one day and he was talking about how being a homosexual was wrong… I just started debating,” Wrbican, of State College, said. “That was the end of seventh grade, and I’ve been coming [twice a week for seven months since then].”

He defines himself as a “politically minded person” and finds that his conversations with the Willard Preacher are a good way to hash out his questions and skepticisms about religion.

“[My conversations with him] help me stretch my thinking muscles,” he said. “It’s pretty great to just debate and expose yourself to new ideas so you can better present your own ideas to people who agree and disagree.”

Penn State student Alyssa Walkingshaw carves out an hour before her class in Willard three times a week to listen to his speaking.

“I just think it's interesting to hear his views — not that I agree with them — but I think it's interesting to hear his views,” Walkingshaw (sophomore-psychology) said. “I like to hear people debate with him about them.”

She said, however, she doesn’t feel like it’s worth arguing with him, and would personally much rather be a listener than a debater.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be able to get through to him no matter what so I just don’t bother,” she said.

Parker Fitzgerald, who tries to stop and listen to Cattell every time he has class in Willard, prefers to stay in the audience of the preacher’s speaking rather than debating on the front lines.

If Fitzgerald (freshman-petroleum engineering) was to start up a debate, he said he feels he would need to do his homework and get his facts straight before going into battle.

“I just don’t think it’s my place, really [to debate with him],” he said. “There’s some points about women that he likes to preach quite often that I definitely disagree with. I feel like, to tackle it more educationally, I’d have to do my research and get my facts 100 percent correct.”

Though he said he thinks the Willard Preacher has radical views, he can’t deny that he looks forward to his moments of listening to his preaching.

“It definitely livens up campus and makes my day more interesting,” Fitzgerald said.