State College Police Department are asking for public assistance concerning a theft.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2019 in front of Champs, located at 139 South Allen Street.

The SCPD is seeking to question the individuals pictured above in regard to the theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is encouraged to contact the SCPD at (814) 234-7150 or via email at police@statecollegepa.us.