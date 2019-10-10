In collaboration with the Gender Equity Center, Penn State’s Student Programming Association welcomed guest speakers Robin Givens and Kenyette Barnes to share their personal experiences with domestic abuse at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

In light of Domestic Violence Awareness month, the pair of female activists spoke on to a 400-person audience made up of students, faculty and other members of the State College community about the importance of recognizing the warning signs encompassed in domestic violence and speaking out against relationship abuse.

Givens, an actress and co-chair of the Women Who Care organization, spoke about her experiences in a relationship heavily characterized by spousal abuse. Looking back on her experiences, she emphasized that support and understanding among women recovering from domestic violence is vital to spreading its awareness.

In her recount, Givens detailed her visit to a safety shelter for sexual assault victims, where she spoke with a woman of foreign descent about her experiences.

Despite the present language barrier and different lives they had led, the details within their experiences were the same. These shared details were what catalyzed the beginning of her healing process, according to Givens.

“It’s the power of talking — I could start a sentence and another woman could finish it,” Givens said. “My story is yours and yours is mine.”

Barnes — a political strategist, CEO of Nia Vizyon LLC and co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement — used her experiences within the world of activism to emphasize the importance of advocacy against domestic abuse and fueling its conversation in society. Her personal mission is to end the social cognitive dissonance surrounding gender-based encounters, according to Barnes.

Providing support for a victim of domestic abuse, Barnes said, is the simplest way to get involved in the growing movement.

“Go there, be there, tell your stories, stand by a person and tell their stories,” Barnes said. “Get out there and do it — be someone that will listen to someone.”

Activism, according to both Givens and Barnes, is necessary in fueling the present-day conversation about domestic violence.

Barnes touched on her personal definition of activism, and how it has fueled her passion for social justice.

“What is activism to me?” Barnes said. “It is passion. It is strategy. It is sustained pressure. We don’t stop until it’s over.”

On the subject of getting involved in the conversation surrounding domestic violence, Givens emphasized the shift that occurs when men actively become a part of the discussion.

As mothers of two young men, both Givens and Barnes advocated the importance of raising young men in an environment where domestic abuse is openly discussed and addressed.

“I want to give the world two good boyfriends, two good husbands and two good fathers,” Givens said.

In addressing young relationships, the female activist duo discussed the presence of ‘red flags’ and the dangers they present. Drawing from their own experiences and those of other women, Givens and Barnes emphasized the differences between "true love" and toxic infatuation.

Barnes introduced the term “love-bombing” to the conversation, which refers to the constant “over-adoration” in the beginning of a relationship. This “high” and the misconception of this “over-love” is what can lead to the onset of the abusive cycle, according to Barnes.

She uses this point to underline the importance of having a comfortable and stable relationship with yourself, in order to find that same stability with a future partner.

“The more you are a healthy person, the more you will choose a healthy partner,” Barnes said.

When asked about why they choose to include themselves in the conversation on domestic violence so actively, Barnes and Givens attribute their passion for advocacy to the eventual healing of other victims as the discussion of domestic violence continues.

“I wanted to give a voice to women who didn’t have a voice,” Givens said, referring to how she uses her celebrity platform.

The messages that Givens and Barnes sent through their stories and advocacy within the lecture were well-received by Penn State student Sarah Losco (junior-secondary english education). The lecture was a gospel of empowerment to women and a call to action for the rest of society, according to Losco.

“Speaking from their own experiences — it was really empowering advice,” Losco said. “Don’t be afraid to speak out.”

The advice that Givens and Barnes said they hope for young men and women to take from their experiences is this — think for yourselves.

“Love really does not hurt,” Givens said. “We can all stop violence. I would love for us to get to a point where we don’t need to have this conversation.”