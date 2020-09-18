Some Penn State students are concerned with the lack of in-person classes this fall semester — specifically, the possibility that students’ education will be less valuable with a hybrid model and the absence of some in-person activities.

This might lead some to wonder: are Penn State students getting their money’s worth?

Jillian Kratz said students should not have to pay full tuition due to what she said is a “compromised” experience individuals are receiving.

Kratz (junior-kinesiology), who is taking three online classes, said she can’t interact with classmates or learning assistants.

“[Penn State’s] World Campus has a cheaper tuition, and since we are basically getting the same experience, we shouldn’t have to pay for University Park’s tuition rate,” Kratz said.

Kelsey Marino, who is taking three out of her five classes online, said she has a hard work ethic but fears she will revert to spending more time in bed than past semesters.

“The best learning style for me is being in the classroom,” Marino (junior-kinesiology) said. “[Going to class] gives me a purpose.”

Some students fear the combination of all the coronavirus regulations and the possibility of being sent home will hinder their Penn State experience.

However, according to Associate Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius, there are multiple contingency plans in place.

“...Plan number one is to contain the virus and continue [in-person instruction] through Nov. 20,” Gaudelius said.

Penn State is preparing for multiple contingencies and has a multifaceted plan in place; however, the university “hopes” to not use this plan and continue in the “current modes,” Gaudelius said.

According to Vice Provost for Online Education Renata Engel, students should keep in mind that professors and administrators are working to maintain normalcy, but in an era of online education, it can be hard.

“One thing that our groups and teams are focusing on is the continuity of instruction and academics,” Engel said. “It’s important for students to keep making progress toward their degrees.”

Still, students like Kratz are concerned about tuition rates.

However, Engel noted that students have the opportunity to request a temporary change of campus and to expand access to courses through multi-campus registration.

Penn State has always had this function in place, but this year, students are taking advantage of a campus change to accommodate personal and financial costs, Engel said.

“Students are finding more value in [temporarily changing campuses],” Engel said. “And as a result of students’ increased awareness of these pathways, we will be able to improve access in ways that will live beyond our period of time with COVID.”

Additionally, the university has worked for months to adjust other facets of campus life with the health and safety of students at the forefront, university spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email.

Penn State has held virtual activities for students to get involved in campus organizations, a virtual convocation, fall career days and plans to hold THON virtually, according to Powers.

Powers added that Penn State is trying to navigate this uncertain time as best it can, concurrently trying to keep campus life as close to normal as possible.

The university is preparing to open up recreation spaces with masking and social distancing in place, while also providing virtual programming. Penn State is opening learning spaces and computer labs for on-campus remote work, according to Powers.

“Penn State is one of the leading higher education institutions for online education, and because of this, we are able to leverage our capabilities and continue to deliver on students’ educational needs and learning outcomes,” Powers said.

As Pennsylvania’s land-grant institution, Powers said Penn State recognizes the sustained financial hardship this pandemic is placing on Pennsylvania families.

Therefore, in an attempt to mitigate some concern, tuition was adjusted for the summer session. For the 2020-21 academic year, a tuition freeze was implemented for all resident, nonresident, undergraduate and graduate students at all Penn State campuses, according to Powers.

Additionally, Penn State has not raised tuition for Pennsylvania resident undergraduates since the 2017-18 academic year, when a “modest” 2.45% aggregate increase was put into practice, she said.

However, Powers noted that this year would be “like no other.”

Every student’s experience is “unique,” and what they take away from this semester will be individual and personal, Powers added.

According to Gaudelius, now more than ever students need to reevaluate how they learn.

“The real goal is to make sure learning objectives of courses are met,” Gaudelius said. “There are so many different ways to learn, and students should see this as an opportunity to learn and engage with their courses in a new way.”

Gaudelius noted that University Park’s campus has offered 45 classrooms designated as Zoom rooms, which can be located throughout the campus map on the Penn State Go app. Capacity is reduced in these rooms, but this function will allow students to work in quiet spaces to study, she said.

Penn State and universities nationwide have faced challenges brought by the pandemic — but, it also brings Penn State an opportunity to do things differently, Gaudelius said.

“Of course we didn’t want a pandemic, but it has brought us new ways to do things,” Gaudelius said. “It is a different experience, but it can still be a robust learning experience.”

As well as new opportunities this semester poses, Engel said it has given students the ability to depend on one another.

“Over the past couple of months I’ve seen people come together,” Engel said. “It’s been great to see people come together, working across boundaries, in support of students making academic progress.”