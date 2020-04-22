The first shred of normalcy from a pre-coronavirus Centre County is set to return next week.

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority announced on Earth Day that it will resume the curbside pickup of recycling beginning Monday, April 27 after the service was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension was implemented due to the nature of curbside recycling and its use of hand-sorting items in each curbside bin, as well as the “many unknowns” about how long the coronavirus remains on surfaces.

CCRRA has issued a set guidelines and recommendations in light of curbside collection resuming, which may be found on its website.

Recycling drop-off locations that were open during the service suspension will still remain open, including CCRRA itself; the parking lot of McDonald's located at 2800 E. College Ave; the parking lot of the Nittany Mall located behind Planet Fitness; the College Township municipal offices; and Spring Creek Park located on Balmoral Way.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience during our temporary disruption of service,” CCRRA’s website reads. “We look forward to your continued cooperation and participation.”