Penn States houses a wide variety of student organizations, tailored to every individual interest — including students’ favorite beverages.

The Brew Club focuses on various different fermented foods and drinks such as bread, wine, sauerkraut and kombucha. Though these fermented treats may be appetizing, the club members view their creations with a more scientific lens, and focus less on the actual consumption of the products.

Eric Falkenburg, the president of Brew Club, has had an interest in fermentation since he was young.

“My family has been brewing everything from beer, wines and meads my whole life. I’ve always found it interesting but really fell in love with the process when I lived overseas in Germany,” Falkenburg said via email.

Falkenburg is an agricultural business management major with a specialization in alcohol, a combination that was perfect for the Brew Club.

“When I heard that a brewing club was starting, it peaked my interest as it would be a way to further my knowledge in all things fermentation science related,” Falkenburg said.

If fermentation sounds daunting — don’t worry. The club is made for all majors and backgrounds who want to know more about the fermentation process.

“We help students who are curious about the learning process. We do so much more than brew, we focus on all things fermentation,” Falkenburg said. “If it requires a fermentation process we learn about it.”

If fermentation isn’t for you, another type of brewing might be.

The Penn State Coffee Club uses the rich history of coffee to educate and learn various techniques for brewing coffee. Like the Brew Club, the Coffee Club also looks at the science behind the end product.

Kristina Fezuk, Penn State Coffee Club secretary, was looking for clubs to join her freshman year before she stumbled upon the very club she is now a part of.

“I have always been interested in coffee so I decided to join, not really knowing what they did or was about. I went to a couple other club's first meetings my first semester, but coffee club is the only one that I went back to for another meeting,” Fezuk said via email. “It was the only club that I tried that was interesting to me, had cool people that I felt I could connect with, and that I enjoyed going to.”

Using different brew methods and professional tasting techniques the club aims to promote “coffee connoisseurship” according to the organization’s website.

Students who join the club and become a part of a more select group called the “Brew Team” further learn how to perfect their brewing skills by attending one-on-one sessions with executive board members.

When Fezuk was introduced to the Brew Team, she immediately knew it was something she wanted to do.

“I instantly knew that I wanted to be on this team, so I applied and I was accepted. On the Brew Team, I was able to get even more involved in the club and understand what it was all about,” Fezuk said.

Fezuk was elected secretary after two semesters with the club, and is now also the director of events.

If students do join the club, they shouldn’t ask for your coffee light and sweet.

“New members sometimes ask us if we have cream and sugar, to which we explain that specialty coffee at each step in the process has been carefully and deliberately treated in order to bring out the coffee's true characteristics such as tasting notes (flavors), mouth feel (body), and acidity,” Fezuk said.

Fezuk also asserted that cream and sugar serve only as roadblocks in the coffee tasting experience.

“When drinking coffee as good as the ones we buy, cream and sugar only muddle those qualities that the farmers, roasters and the brewer have tried so hard to bring out and perfect,” Fezuk said.

And if you are wondering who has the best cup of joe in State College, the Coffee Club has its pick.

Rothrock Coffee is a local roaster that works in conjunction with small farms to source their coffee. The owners of Rothrock talk to the club once a semester and members try their coffees.

But if you’re downtown, the executive board suggests Saints. They serve Intelligentsia coffee and its inviting atmosphere is well-liked by the Coffee Club.