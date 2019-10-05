On College Avenue Friday evening, children waited impatiently on their parents’ shoulders hoping to catch a glimpse of a colorful flout or shiny brass sousaphone.

The eagerness did not dissipate with age as thousands stood on the sidewalk on a chilly Friday evening waiting for the steady beat of the Blue Band drumline.

The 2019 Homecoming Parade kicked off the 100th annual Homecoming weekend, with all the fanfare and excitement a Penn State fan could want. Students, faculty, alumni and community members all gathered to watch a marching celebration of Penn State.

The parade started at 6 p.m. on Oct. 4, following a path through the heart of campus and downtown State College.

The parade started and was led by the 2019 Homecoming executive committee, followed by Alpha Fire Company’s fire engines’ sirens blaring and Penn State’s ROTC groups participating in color guard duties.

These then led in the honorary grand marshals, Marsha and Paul Sharkey, Penn State President Eric Barron and the grand marshal, Farnoosh Torabi. Torabi is a 2002 Penn State graduate with a degree in finance and international business. Since graduating, she has gone on to become a bestselling author and hosts the CNBC show “Follow the Leader."

After the marshals, there were several local community groups before the introduction of the 2019 Homecoming Court.

One of the highlights of the parade was various chapters of the Penn State Alumni Association representing their home chapters in the parade. Many alumni from around the world returned to Happy Valley this weekend in order to participate in the Homecoming celebration.

Interspersed with the alumni and community groups were a myriad of THON student groups.

However, the big THON announcement was the reveal of THON 2020 theme: Journey Together. Brian Sudroka was a part of the THON float at the parade.

“A lot of people came to watch the parade, and a lot of people wanted candy,” Sudroka (junior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) said.

He wanted to emphasize the importance of Homecoming, saying he believes it brings the community together.

It would not be a Homecoming Parade without a marching band, and this one had three taking to streets on campus and in downtown State College. The first was the State College Area High School Marching Band, followed by the Penn State Alumni Blue Band made up of former Blue Band members who returned to celebrate the Nittany Lions with song. Finally came the Penn State Blue Band, leading the crowd in a rousing verse of “Hail to the Lion.”

The same horn flares, fan cheers and palpable excitement will likely reverberate at kickoff in Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 5, when the Nittany Lions face the Purdue Boilermakers at noon.