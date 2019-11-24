Penn State won against Ohio State in at least one way this weekend, claiming victory in the head-to-head week-long Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge.

Over 10,000 Penn State alumni, friends, parents, fans, faculty, staff and students came together to raise $213,830.

Donors were able to make as many $5 contributions as they wanted, with every donation supplying 20 to 25 meals — and supplies like toiletries and paper products — to those in need.

Donations also supported students in need at commonwealth campuses, the Center for Character, Conscience and Public Purpose directing donations towards food pantry supply for students at Greater Alleghany campus through the campus’s Food Security Initiative.

The competition between the Big Ten rivals went on for a week, as donations were accepted between midnight on Sunday, Nov. 17, through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

“The real victory today is in the generosity that both the Penn State and Ohio State communities have shown for their students,” The Office of Annual Giving said in a statement sent to students Sunday.

“You are our MVPs. Our students are the winners. We thank you for never failing to be a community that rises to a challenge, cares about one another, and takes action. We are proud and we are grateful.” The statement said.