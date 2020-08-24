Penn State announced the details of its randomized coronavirus surveillance testing program, which began today, Aug. 24.

According to a Penn State News release, the testing will occur among one percent of the student, faculty and staff population across all Penn State campuses, except for Penn College.

It is intended to identify asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, as well as keep track of the spread of the virus across all campuses.

Students and employees who are randomly selected to complete the testing will be contacted via email — on one’s assigned Penn State email address and their secondary account — and text message by “PSU COVID Surveillance Program” to answer screening questions and schedule an appointment for their coronavirus test.

The link to schedule the required appointment will be placed in the text and email notifications. Two reminder notifications can also be expected by the randomly selected individuals.

The release also said the selected individuals must arrange and complete their appointment within 48 to 72 hours of being contacted. Students and employees are permitted, however, to reschedule an appointment if necessary, which can be done via link provided in the text and email.

On the day of the test, students and employees are expected to wear a mask and bring their Penn State ID. According to the release, the process will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Students and employees who fail to participate are subject to referral through the Office of Student Conduct and Human Resources, respectively.

According to the release, the surveillance testing will occur at a variety of locations across campus, including the Bryce Jordan Center, Eisenhower Auditorium, Greenberg Complex, Willard Building and Biobehavioral Health Building.

All collected samples will then be taken to the new Testing and Surveillance Center to be reviewed.

The release added that the number of students and employees being tested randomly each day will vary depending on the outcomes of the testing.

Students and employees may be selected for testing more than once throughout the semester.

All test results will be used to inform each Penn State campus of which coronavirus mitigation strategies it should employ. According to the release, all positive test results will also be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as per state requirements.

Student and employee privacy will be kept throughout the reporting process. One’s information will only be shared if it is required by the law or necessary to help promote the individual’s health and safety.

Individuals who test positive during surveillance testing must also submit to contact tracing and isolation, according to the release.