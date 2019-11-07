Convicted child molester and former Penn State football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing has been pushed back to Nov. 22, according to court documents.

The resentencing was initially scheduled for Nov. 8.

This is the second time Sandusky's resentencing has been pushed back. It was initially scheduled for September.

Judge Maureen Skerda pushed the sentencing back after Sanduksy’s defense attorney and prosecutors asked for more time.

Sandusky, who was initially sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, will be resentenced after the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled the mandatory minimum sentencing was not properly applied in 2012.

