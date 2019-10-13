Throughout Saturday night, Penn State Lion Ambassadors’ saw a big turnout with its elaborate Halloween event, including everything from fortune teller stands to a 45 minute tour on Penn State’s haunted history.

While some members of the community chose to stay put inside the Hintz Family Alumni Center and watch the game, others took full advantage of the multifaceted event outside.

With screams endlessly ringing from the haunted house, attendees continued to line up, excitedly waiting for their turn to be spooked.

Melody Munitz attended the event with her parents and admitted that although she enjoyed the event, she "wasn’t particularly spooked.” She excitedly buzzed about the various activities she has been able to share with her parents throughout the weekend.

Despite Munitz's (sophomore- musical theatre) claims at not being spooked, Eric Bilborough, a Lion Ambassadors Committee Director, said he was happy with this year's turnout.

“...we’re really proud that we’ve stepped our game up with the haunted house," Bilborough (junior- political science and communications arts and sciences) said. "You can see the line that’s forming now just for people who want to go in and people have come out crying, it's been great!”

When bringing this year’s Haunted Valley to life, Bilborough described the lengthy process of researching the history of paranormal activity throughout all of Centre County all the way back in July, as well as this years more ambitious attempts to collaborate with more student organizations.

With this year’s multitude of moving parts, Bilborough emphasized the event’s goal to educate.

"There’s not a lot of people that really understand all of the paranormal insights from the steam plant to the State College theater to how Old Coaly has been known to frighten students all over the west side of campus," he said.

Throughout the tour, several Lion Ambassadors such as Ashley Waller were strewn across campus, either reenacting scenes of paranormal activity, posing as the deceased George and Frances Atherton, or as panicked informants of Penn State history.

Waller (junior- psychology) served as the latter, shedding light on Old Coaly, Penn State’s first mascot, who reportedly continues to haunt the west side of campus today.

Sergio Galvez said helping to run the event gives him something to be proud of.

“Attending I feel like you just really go with a small group of friends, but running the event you’re with much more of your friends and you actually build a community within your event," Galvez (junior- public health and administration) said.