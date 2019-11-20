A new website was created to help students better their knowledge of the rights and responsibilities that come with freedom of expression and bias on campus.

The website, Addressing Bias: Rights, Responsibilities, and Responses, provides students with background information and resources on the issues, as well.

The website is a project that was started and facilitated by the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity.

Alongside the Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity, 14 student organizations worked together over the past year to create the website, looking to the Office of Educational Equity, Student Affairs, Faculty Affairs, the Office of General Counsel, Faculty Senate and WPSU for University expertise and guidance.

Penn State President Eric Barron recognized student organizations for their work on the website and expressed his pride for them and how the site will better campus dialogue and debate.

“As our nation has become more polarized, it’s important that we protect our ability to have respectful disagreements and engage with different ideas,” Barron said in a Penn State News press release. "This is especially true on our college campuses."

Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said he is pleased to see that relevance and importance student organizations saw in the project, and anticipates that the website will have a positive impact on campus.

“This is an important resource for our university community, and I hope it will help our students understand more about these important issues, and how they can thoughtfully and responsibly exercise their rights,” Whitehurst said in the press release.

The website is divided into five sections: “How does the First Amendment apply to me?” “How do I interact with authorities?” “What is bias and why should I care?” “How does academic freedom apply to me?” and “What it’s like.”

The "How does the First Amendment apply to me?" section discusses the difference between protected and unprotected speech on campus and the repercussions that follow if an individual feel victimized by the use of speech. Examples of unprotect speech could be the posting of an offensive flyer on campus or if a students is personally provoked.

This section also explains if Penn State can implement restrictions on students speech, and when speech is considered Constitutionally threatening and unprotected.

The next section, entitled “how to interact with authorities,” offers scenarios and tips for when a student interacts with law enforcement. Examples of questions answered in this section are “What do I do if police knock on the door of my dorm, house, or apartment?” and “Can a police officer approach me in public when I haven’t done anything wrong?"

“What is bias and why should I care?” offers tips and steps of actions for students what have been victims of bias or have witnessed it. More scenario based examples are provided in this section as well, like when students experience bias in the classroom and where to report an experience.

“How does academic freedom apply to me?” addresses Penn State policy AC 64’s definition of academic freedom and the rights and responsibilities of students in an academic environment. Scenarios in this section combine academic freedom and freedom of expression together again, asking questions regarding grade justification and discomfort in class discussion.

Finally, the "What it's Like" page accumulates all of the topics discussed on the site into 24 videos that show Penn State students discussing personal experiences ranging from bias to self discovery at Penn State.

Although the website is geared toward and designed by students, Whitehurst says the site is also a great resource of faculty and staff. He said the organizations involved are exploring the option of providing content specifically gauged toward University employees.

The website is expected to be updated with new scenarios and topics over time that are relevant to Penn State students and prospective students.

Student organizations involved in the creation of Addressing Bias: Rights, Responsibilities, and Responses are:

Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Caucus

Black Caucus

Black Graduate Student Association

Black and Latino Male Empowerment Group

Black Student Union

Council of Commonwealth Student Government

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Student Commemoration Committee

Graduate and Professional Student Association

International Student Council

Latino Caucus

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Presidential Leadership Academy

University Park Undergraduate Association