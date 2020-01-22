Anyone who has flown knows how expensive it can be.

For Penn State’s large population of Pennsylvania residents, this isn’t much of an issue. But for students from popular vacation destinations, it can be financially crippling to go home over break — times when flight costs tend to skyrocket.

The most expensive times of the year to fly are over winter break, spring break and other holidays when families and friends tend to go on vacation. Students from popular vacation destinations have to put up with airlines raising their prices because companies know many people — including the students who live in these places — have no choice but to pay.

Diana Gomez-Fonseca , a student from Irapuato, Mexico, has experienced this firsthand. She said that over the holidays, prices for a roundtrip flight increased from around $440 in the summer to $1800 — an increase of over 300 percent.

Gomez-Fonseca (freshman-engineering) also said that every year, her family takes a road trip in Mexico that always ends up lasting longer than intended because of the large numbers of people crossing the Mexican border.

“This year, when we were coming back to the U.S., [the government] closed the border without a warning and no one would say when it would open again,” Gomez-Fonseca said. “It was very frustrating to say the least.”

Madison Stubbs has also faced difficulties in traveling home because of people passing through.

Stubbs (freshman-veterinary and biomedical science) is from Orlando, Florida, and has lived there her entire life. She said traffic is a major issue during the holidays, as people flood into Orlando for its many theme parks and attractions.

“When I drove home for Christmas break, my usually 14 to 16 hour drive took almost 19 hours due to the crazy traffic I hit once I reached Orlando,” Stubbs said.

She added prices were so high during Thanksgiving of this past year that she didn’t end up going home at all, opting instead to stay with her boyfriend in Pittsburgh.

“A plane ticket to or from State College and Orlando during a quiet some of year can cost around $200 to $300, but during Thanksgiving prices were nearly $600,” Stubbs said.

Another challenge Stubbs said she faces is an increase in fares for events and venues nearby, like the cost to go to the beach.

Olivia Sparkman is from Orlando as well, and has lived there for the past two years. She too has had to deal with the massive amounts of traffic in downtown Orlando.

However, for Sparkman (freshman-food science), things weren’t all that bad — the recent addition of a direct flight from the State College Airport to Orlando Sanford International has made things easier, she said.

“There are always a lot of children on the flights which makes them feel long,” Sparkman said. “A benefit though is [the direct flights from State College to Orlando]... which actually makes my flights home cheaper and faster.”