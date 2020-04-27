Centre County has an additional six cases of the coronavirus as of April 27, bringing the county total to 87, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The only death that has been reported in the county thus far was an 89-year old man who was being treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

This is the largest single-day increase in cases since April 11, when there was an eight case increase in one day.

Pennsylvania has more than 42,000 cases of the virus with 1,597 deaths. There are 161,372 people who have tested negative for the virus.