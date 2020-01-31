With the recent passing of the Summers on Allen proposal, businesses on South Allen Street have mixed opinions on how the festival will impact them.

“Summers on Allen” — a festival that will close the 100 block of South Allen Street for two months in the summer, turning it into a pedestrian plaza — was approved by the State College Borough Council on Jan. 13 after previously being defeated.

Summers on Allen will turn the block into an “inviting and engaging” plaza with seating, landscaping, a play area for children, a small stage and painted crosswalks. The festival is sponsored and run by the Centre Foundation, and it received a $135,000 grant from the Knight Foundation.

The street will be closed from May 11 — the day after Penn State spring graduation — to no later than midnight on July 3.

Multiple community members spoke at the council meeting, with those for or against it presenting their opinions to the council in an effort to sway their votes one way or the other.

The issues that some people and businesses have with the closure are that the space for parking on the street will be eliminated, and it could potentially hurt business as people would avoid downtown.

The positives, according to others, are that the summer months are usually less busy and the plaza would bring some much-needed revitalization to the town and community.

Business owners have divided opinions on how the festival will impact their businesses.

Hotel State College: The Corner Room and Bill Pickle’s Tap Room

The Corner Room and Bill Pickle’s Tap Room, located at the corner of College Avenue and South Allen Street, are both under the Hotel State College banner.

Curtis Shulman, director of operations for Hotel State College, said the businesses are in full support of the plaza.

“We’re for it in the sense that summers are challenging downtown, and if you don’t try new things, you’re never going to improve,” Shulman said. “This is a new take on how we engage the community — get some of the locals to come downtown for something different.”

Shulman said that while there’s “no guarantee” that it will work. To Shulman, having the grant from the Knight Foundation is comforting — at least there will not be a huge loss of money for the businesses themselves, he said.

The parking issue, to Shulman, is a “fallacy,” pointing out that within two blocks of the street there are three full-scale parking garages in the Beaver, Pugh and Fraser parking garages.

He said when the weather is nice in the summer, people aren’t going to mind walking an additional block or two.

“I think that if the only thing we offer downtown and our only barrier to success is parking spaces, then all of our businesses individually need to do a lot better job,” Shulman said.

Bill Pickle’s already has an outdoor plaza seating area that is used during the warmer months.

Connecting Point Computers

Management of Connecting Point Computers Sales and Service Center, a computer repair shop located at 135 S. Allen St. next to Champs, is divided on its take of the festival.

Owner Stephen Albert spoke at the Jan. 13 meeting before the vote, saying closing Allen would mean “death” for his business.

Since the approval, his opinion has not changed.

“I think it’s an atrocity. I think it’s going to cost us a lot of money,” Albert said. “I oppose it as vehemently as I can.”

Albert cited concerns that because there would be no parking close to the area, people would not be willing to bring their heavy electronic equipment to be repaired.

However, Brandon Thiel, general manager of the store is “not so sure,” thinking it could actually be a good thing.

“I think it could benefit the walkthrough traffic. Parking has always been an issue here, so I think opening it up to a lot of foot traffic might get more people through it,” Thiel said.

Thiel said he is cautiously optimistic, citing that it’s the first time that the town is doing something like this, and said the community will have to wait and see its impact.

“I think it’s going to be a good opportunity to bring a lot of the locals back downtown, obviously with the way that businesses are changing downtown, catering to college students and the university,” Thiel said. “Myself being a local, I hate coming downtown anymore. But what the township is trying to do to essentially make part for everybody, I think it might be a good way to get people on this street.”

Connections

Connections, a clothing store located at 130 S. Allen St., also approves of the plaza.

Theresa Ritzmen, manager at Connections, said the summer months for the business are “so dead” so a change like this is something they “have to try.”

“June is the worst month down here, it’s just so dead,” Ritzmen said. “I don’t see it decreasing business, and the more foot traffic, [the better].”

She also said she supports the plaza because it’s a good spot to sit downtown for lunch, as there’s little to no outdoor seating in downtown State College.

“I think the closure will be a good thing. Not just us on Allen Street, either — I think it’ll be good for every business downtown,” Riztmen said.

Some people they will never come downtown because of their frustrations, and Ritzmen said those comments are like a “punch” to every business in State College.

“We are here, and we’re trying something, we went out of our way to have stores here and open restaurants and what not,” Ritzmen said. “People who are stuck in their ways, it’s just a little bit insane to us.”

Other businesses

Rapid Transit Sports, a sporting goods store located at 115 S. Allen St., expressed disapproval at council’s Jan. 13 meeting, citing concerns with the lack of programming and events planned before it was voted on.

“How are you not concerned by this lack of information, and how do we know if this money will be used correctly, if we cannot see the budget?” Matt Kisenwether said on behalf of Rapid Transit Sports, referencing the $135,000 grant from the Knight Foundation. “You are voting on a project that has no plan, has no budget and is incredibly controversial.”

Geoff Brugler, owner of Appalachian Outdoors at 123 S. Allen St., expressed his support for the proposal at the meeting.

“Business is pretty challenging, and I think we need to expand our vision,” Brugler, who has owned the store in State College since 1974, said.

Brugler could not be reached for additional comment.

Woodrings Floral Gardens, located at 145 S. Allen St., opposes the plaza as well, but declined to comment further.

At 8 a.m. on Feb. 13, the borough will hold a Summers on Allen business brainstorm session, specifically structured for businesses on Allen Street to offer feedback and ideas on potential events.

The location of this brainstorm is to be determined, and those interested in attending must RSVP online.

